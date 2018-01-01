Geoff Mcqueen

Project Management
3 Management Mistakes That Could Destroy Professional Services Businesses
Failure to effectively manage projects can be deadly for growing firms.
Project Management
Clients on Retainer: How Good Business Can Go Bad
Regular, expected work and payments are a fine thing -- until they're not.
Advertising
Mo' Money, Mo' Problems: Surviving Your Digital Agency's Success
Enjoying the afterglow of landing that big account? There may be financial traps ahead.
Customer Relationship
It's Not Me, It's You: When to End a Toxic Client Relationship
If you want to take your business to the next level, you can't be pulled down by the dead weight of bad clients.
Efficiency
Adopt 4 Tactics to Turn 2015 Into a Launchpad for Productivity
Elite performers -- whether fighter pilots, actors or athletes -- spend time visualizing processes, ticking off items on checklists and predicting obstacles, all in their mind.
Thanksgiving
Why 2014 Has Been a Good Year -- and Next Year May Be Even Better
Economic and technology improvements have given professional services companies much to appreciate.
What Monsters Are Lurking in Your Team's Inboxes?
Companies need not search through scary amounts of emails and attachments to find a valuable client communication.
Ready for Anything
Keeping Clients Happy: How to Ensure a Project Doesn't Go Over Budget
'Under-promise and over-deliver' is a hallmark of successful service delivery. Yet businesses that consistently go too far above and beyond the scope of work risk damage to their bottom line
Ready for Anything
Do You Remember What You Did Last Tuesday? Neither Do Employees.
Poor time-tracking habits can cost your professional services company big money.
Networking
5 Tips for Finding Friends When You're a Startup Newbie
Everybody begins as an outsider. The connections you need are just outside your comfort zone.
Workflow
3 Major Pitfalls for Professional-Services Firms to Navigate
Increases in staffing at a growing company can pose a challenge when juggling the wide swings in client workload.