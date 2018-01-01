George Avetisov

George Avetisov

Guest Writer
CEO and co-founder of HYPR Corp.
George Avetisov is the CEO and co-founder of HYPR Corp., provider of secure and decentralized biometric authentication for the internet of things. As a repeat entrepreneur, Avetisov has focused on ecommerce security, specializing in fraud and identity for a decade.

More From George Avetisov

The Equifax Data Breach Shows the Limitations of How Our Data is Stored
Cybersecurity

The Equifax Data Breach Shows the Limitations of How Our Data is Stored

Desktop, mobile and internet of things systems are a growing part of our life, and we must be 100 percent confident that the convenience they deliver is secure.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.