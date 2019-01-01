About Glendowlyn Thames
As executive director of CTNext, Glendowlyn manages and oversees the array of strategic economic development programs focused on fostering entrepreneurship, startups and growth-stage businesses while cultivating a robust innovation ecosystem on behalf of the State of Connecticut.
Where Should You Locate Your Business? Here Are 5 Vital Things to Consider.
Non-capital resources like working space, proximity to universities and strong networking opportunities count for a lot.