My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Glendowlyn Thames

Glendowlyn Thames

Guest Writer
Executive Director, CTNext

About Glendowlyn Thames

As executive director of CTNext, Glendowlyn manages and oversees the array of strategic economic development programs focused on fostering entrepreneurship, startups and growth-stage businesses while cultivating a robust innovation ecosystem on behalf of the State of Connecticut.

More From Glendowlyn Thames

Where Should You Locate Your Business? Here Are 5 Vital Things to Consider.
Starting a Business

Where Should You Locate Your Business? Here Are 5 Vital Things to Consider.

Non-capital resources like working space, proximity to universities and strong networking opportunities count for a lot.
6 min read