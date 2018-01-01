Greg Digneo

Greg Digneo is the founder of More Caffeine Please, a marketing consulting firm that specializes in helping small businesses to generate revenue on the Web.
Greg established the business based on the notion that a successful internet marketing campaign is based on three principles: knowing who your target market is, building a relationship with them and converting leads to sales.

67 Tools That Will Help You Grow Your Email List
Email Marketing

Your email list is the heart of your marketing strategy. To grow it, consider this expansive list of helpful tools.
13 min read
How can I grow my business during the recession?
Franchises

What's the best way to start a breakfast cafe in the recession?
Starting a Business

What's the best way to find a business partner?
Starting a Business

Is a hot dog cart a good choice for profit and growth?
Starting a Business

How should I acquire loans, grants or investors for a business venture?
Starting a Business

Is a recession the right time to start a business?
Franchises

Before opening a retail business, what demographics should I consider?
Starting a Business

How can I recognize a growth opportunity?
Franchises

