Greg Rand is a 20-year real estate industry leader and Managing Partner at Better Homes and Gardens Rand Realty, a New York- based full service real estate brokerage. As an authority on housing patterns, he's a regular FOX TV news contributor and you can find Greg's advice on his blog House Rich.

Understanding the Real Estate Cycle
Growth Strategies

Understanding the Real Estate Cycle

With the right timing, a long-term investment can really pay off.
3 min read
Commercial Real Estate Bust? Not for Everyone.
Finance

Commercial Real Estate Bust? Not for Everyone.

Stay on the right side of the ledger; leave your equity alone.
4 min read
Keep a Close Eye on the Housing Market
Growth Strategies

Keep a Close Eye on the Housing Market

The economy is inexorably entwined with shifts in the housing market--so pay attention.
4 min read
Move From Tenant to Owner
Leadership

Move From Tenant to Owner

Why pay rent to a landlord when that equity could be yours?
4 min read
