Greg Shugar is Co-Founder of Thread Experiment, the world’s first brand of home bedding dedicated to men. Greg originally founded The Tie Bar and grew it into a $20 million business before a private-equity firm acquired the brand. Greg is now CEO of Shugar Consulting, which specializes in helping new retail brands emerge in the ecommerce and wholesale space. He also regularly speaks on topics related to entrepreneurship and teaches an Entrepreneurship Bootcamp course at Florida Atlantic University. Prior to launching Thread Experiment and The Tie Bar, Shugar was a practicing attorney in Chicago for eight miserable years.
Facebook Marketing
Here's How Facebook Has Reduced the Need to Pay for PR
Facebook news and advertising enables companies to do for themselves much, but not all, of what they have customarily hired public relations firms to accomplish.
China
The Pros and Cons of Manufacturing in China
With economic turmoil overseas and controversy in the election rhetoric, China is in the cross hairs. But it is still a good place to do business, under the right circumstances.
Ready for Anything
Your Brand Is Not Too Good For That
You should be selling your brand everywhere. After all, that's where the customers are.
Starting a Business
Why the Second Time Isn't So Easy Either
Even when your first business thrived, there's no guarantee the second one will enjoy the same success. But the work is worth it.
Starting a Business
Get Your Product Figured Out First
So many entrepreneurs make the same mistake: Focusing on the wrong things without figuring out the product they plan to sell.
Branding
Your New Brand Should Be an Extension of Yourself
As an entrepreneur, you will no doubt be handling the shape of your company's brand. So where better to start than with you?
Leadership
Stop Pretending and Just Be Yourself
People want to meet the real you. And they want to do business with the real you.
Starting a Business
Stop Being Such a Tight Wad. Invest In a Great Website.
Spending money on a beautifully designed, fully capable website is no longer a luxury if you're looking to launch or grow any ecommerce business in 2015.
Startups
2 Things Entrepreneurs Should Not Worry About
You will find yourself answering "I don't know" to two questions. And that's quite OK.
Entrepreneurship
Are You Serious About Becoming An Entrepreneur?
There are four types of people who talk about being entrepreneurs. Most never become one. Here's how to see if you're serious.
Brands
The Top 1 Reason Your Brand's Revenue Is Declining
If you've tasted success and now have lost it, it usually comes down to one thing.
Social Media Marketing
Hey, Social-Media Marketers, Shut Up Already
When you're hanging out, the last thing you want to hear about is business.