Gregory Wallace

Gregory Wallace

Guest Writer
Founder & CEO of The Wallace Group

Greg Wallace is the Founder and Chairman of The Wallace Group, a management consulting firm specializing in leadership training and organizational change management. Greg has led change in a variety of contexts (large corporation, small non-profits) and in a variety of roles (board chair, operational leader, chief of staff). As an author, he has just released his second book, Transforming - the power of leading from identity.

 

More From Gregory Wallace

5 Principles for Dealing With Constant Change
Managing Change

5 Principles for Dealing With Constant Change

Build competencies for adaptability into your company or risk losing your way in an ever-fluid marketplace.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.