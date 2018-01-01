Gregg Sedgwick

Gregg Sedgwick

Guest Writer
Founder, Gallery One
Gregg Sedgwick is the founder and visionary behind the region’s leading cultural retailer, Gallery One. With the support of his talented team, Sedgwick is firmly committed to developing the Middle East’s art and retail sector, with a diversity of projects and a distinctive style in branding that crosses cultures with panache.

More From Gregg Sedgwick

Commercializing Creativity: Marrying Creative Minds With Commercial Thinkers
Creative Entrepreneur

Commercializing Creativity: Marrying Creative Minds With Commercial Thinkers

Young people with creative minds should feel quietly confident that their future can be bright- even if they're not so good at physics and algebra.
7 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.