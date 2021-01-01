Gwen Lane
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Growth & Revenue Strategist
Gwen Lane helps impact-driven creators and entrepreneurs grow their influence and revenue. She has over 15 years of experience in digital marketing, advertising and entertainment with top Fortune500 brands. She has helped over 5,000 students through The Spark School.
Follow Gwen Lane on Social
Latest
The 3-Step Guide for Companies Wanting to Execute a Successful Influencer Marketing Campaign, From an Influencer's Perspective
In my experience, creating a successful influencer marketing campaign requires thorough preparation and clear communication.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Albert Santalo
Founder and CEO of 8base
-
Laura D. Adams
Award-Winning Financial Author, Podcaster & Spokesperson
-
Lil Roberts
CEO and Founder of Xendoo
-
J.J. Hebert
CEO of MindStir Media & Bestselling Author
-
Brian Hilliard
Bestselling Author & Client Acquisition Coach
-
Ana Santos
UX Educator & Learning Experience Designer
-
Andrea J. Miller
CEO of Chief of Wellbeing and the Digital Patient
-
Ethan Fenchel
CEO of Ascend Viral