Guest Writer
Head of Headway Capital Business Lending

Haijian Hu is Head of Headway Capital Business Lending, where he helps small businesses take charge of their finances. He previously worked as an enterprise resources planning solution architect helping small-to-medium businesses conquer their financial and operational challenges. Haijian holds BS and MS degrees in Computer Science and a MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. 

4 Ways Small Businesses Can Master Marketing
Marketing

4 Ways Small Businesses Can Master Marketing

Don't let your fear of failure keep you from launching your small business.
6 min read
As 2016 Winds Down, It's Time to Plan For The New Year.
Small Business Growth

As 2016 Winds Down, It's Time to Plan For The New Year.

Small-business owners will want to use this 5-point process for charting a prosperous course in 2017.
4 min read
Good Surprises Are Likelier When You Plan for Them
Small Business Growth

Good Surprises Are Likelier When You Plan for Them

Don't be so focused on what can go wrong that you aren't ready to seize the opportunity when things go better than anticipated.
4 min read
