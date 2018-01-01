Hari Ravichandran

Hari K. Ravichandran founded Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. in 1997, and for the past 17 years has built Endurance into a trusted partner for the business market. Ravichandran has founded other successful businesses focused on business-process outsourcing and web security, and sits on the boards of a number of growing companies.
Marketing
6 Ways to Take Advantage of Small Business Saturday on Nov. 28
Hosting a special event, updating your website and shooting out those hashtags are just a few marketing tools to use during the small business event of the season.
Internet Security
Will the Next Threat to Consumer Privacy Target the WHOIS Protocol?
Someone's gotta protect the last vestiges of consumer privacy online.
Wages
Why Paying a Living Wage Is Smart Business
Low wages and skimpy benefits are no bargain if good employees can't afford to keep working for you.