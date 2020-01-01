Harish Pednekar

Entrepreneur and Social Media Expert

About Harish Pednekar

Harish Pednekar, a serial entrepreneur and social media expert. With a clientele of over 500 clients in India and overseas, the entrepreneur has literally made an online brand presence and designed campaigns for small-scale brands, multinationals, influencers, politicians, businessmen, and celebrities.

