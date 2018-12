Guest Writer

CEO of Triplebyte

Harj Taggar is the CEO of Triplebyte , a company reinventing the way engineers are hired. Harj was previously a partner at Y Combinator where he worked on scaling the program from 30 companies per cycle to over 100. Prior to that he was the founder of YC funded Auctomatic, acquired by Live Current Media. He was also the first seed investor in a number of companies including Instacart and Zenefits.