Harnish Shah

Moulik Jain is serial entrepreneur based in Mumbai and qualified engineering in computer science. He has 7 years of experience in digital marketing. He worked with

numerous digital marketing companies. He has also co-founded another company, Design Pitch Deck that has grown to be one-of Asia’s biggest player in the corporate/investor presentation design space.

He started his career in the year 2014 at Cognus Technology Ltd as SEO executive. Gradually after year of experience he started his own digital marketing agency in the year 2016 as co-founder of 3 minds digital.

He has worked with 100+ brands until date nationally and internationally, from different business sectors like BFSI, FMCG, AI-ML, Entertainment etc. All this together helped me achieve a few recognitions like "Top 20 Most Promising Corporate Reputation Management Companies 2019" and a few more.

He is a true tech-evangelist, constantly learning and visualizing how new technologies can be leveraged to maximise impact for their clients. He is also the in-house TED speaker - constantly motivating and inspiring the team and also to maximize impact for their clients.