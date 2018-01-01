Harriet Taylor

Lowe's Introduces LoweBot, a New Autonomous In-Store Robot
Lowe's Introduces LoweBot, a New Autonomous In-Store Robot

The LoweBot speaks multiple languages, and will be deployed to 11 stores to help guide home improvers to find items in store.
How Robot Therapists Can Fill a Gap in Health Care
How Robot Therapists Can Fill a Gap in Health Care

Robots are eliminating job drudgery in hospitals, and as technology advances, they'll take on therapeutic roles too.
How Google's Latest Partnership Might Help You Find a Plumber
How Google's Latest Partnership Might Help You Find a Plumber

Why the search giant is getting more serious about home services.
Google, Amazon Expand Into On-Demand Home Services
Google, Amazon Expand Into On-Demand Home Services

The 'gig' economy is expected to grow more than twice its current size by 2020 and these two giant companies want a piece of the pie.
Microsoft to Create Original TV Shows for Xbox
Microsoft to Create Original TV Shows for Xbox

The tech giant is using Xbox to launch and distribute 12 new original series.
