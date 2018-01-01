Ready for Anything
Why Even Space Startups Insist Sales Are More Important Than Technology
It doesn't matter how great your product is -- if you can't sell it, you'll never be able to make it.
Venture Capital
Do Your Homework and Avoid a Venture Capital Nightmare
Three tips to make your venture deals safer.
Startup Failure
3 Reasons Tech Startups Fall Into a Death Spiral
Instant failure would be better than a long and slow demise from diminishing returns.
Growth Strategies
How to Succeed Even When You're Wrong 6 Times Out of 10
There are so many unknowns when you launch a business that mostly what you think will happen doesn't. That's just something else you have to factor in.
Startup Tips
3 Ways Successful Entrepreneurs Got It Right From the Start
Pick the right customers, tune into their existing conversations, and embrace a deeper calling you resonate with.
Investors
3 Factors Potential Acquirers Consider Before Buying a Startup
Play the long game starting the day you launch.