Harry West is the Vice President of Services Product Management at Appirio, a professional services firm based in Indianapolis. Harry focuses on defining and delivering new offerings that allow Appirio to blend traditional consulting as well as Crowdsourcing to create breakthrough results for clients seeking a better way of enabling world-class worker and customer experiences.
Worker Experience
All Business Is Personal: Employees Need Human Connections at Work
Employee engagement starts with meaningful relationships. Companies that don't support those interactions will see productivity tank as their best talent walks.
Employee Retention
10 Tips for Retaining Top Talent
Planning for shorter employee tenures is the new normal.
Company Culture
3 Reasons the C-Suite Should Take Employee Disengagement Seriously
Disengaged workers can disintegrate company culture and customer satisfaction.