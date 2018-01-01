Guest Writer

Founder and CEO of POPin

Hayes Drumwright is the founder of POPin, an invite-only process and funding platform that allows IT professionals to leverage crowdsourcing, crowd-solving and crowdfunding to solve problems, drive engagement, and to develop new concepts. Drumwright is also the founder of Trace3, a business transformation solutions company that empowers organizations to lead their market categories by keeping pace with the rapid changes in IT innovation. In 2010, Hayes was named the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year in Orange County and the Desert Regions, California.