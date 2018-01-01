Heather Gray

Heather Gray

Guest Writer
Executive Coach

Heather Gray works with successful entrepreneurs and executives who did everything right. They landed the job and climbed the ladder but success doesn't feel as great as they'd imagined and they just aren’t happy. Heather helps professionals find the missing piece to their happiness. Heather is an executive coach and therapist with 16 years experience, an avid football fan, and has decided that boxing is her soulmate workout. Follow her blog and find her on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter.

More From Heather Gray

Here Is the Antidote for Your Shiny Object Syndrome
Fear

Here Is the Antidote for Your Shiny Object Syndrome

Take advantage of the latest and best but don't drop your plan and start doubting yourself.
4 min read
Are You Letting Your Business Get in the Way of Your Love Life?
Personal Development

Are You Letting Your Business Get in the Way of Your Love Life?

Trained to believe the myth of company-building martyr, entrepreneurs put up false barriers to successful relationships.
6 min read
How to Excel When You Have Toxic Co-workers
Managing Employees

How to Excel When You Have Toxic Co-workers

The only person you can control is yourself, so start ignoring the obnoxious person in the next cubicle.
4 min read
Hustling Counts for Nothing Without Results
Ready for Anything

Hustling Counts for Nothing Without Results

Nobody cares if you're busy, they only care what you get you done.
5 min read
The Surprising Reasons Why New Entrepreneurs Fail in Their First Year
Startups

The Surprising Reasons Why New Entrepreneurs Fail in Their First Year

You can do all your research and know your clients pain points and still, you can fail.
5 min read
'Unfair Advantage': What's Yours and How Do You Capitalize on It?
Entrepreneurial Mindset

'Unfair Advantage': What's Yours and How Do You Capitalize on It?

Are you leaving your strongest selling point in your back pocket?
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.