Guest Writer

Executive Coach

Heather Gray works with successful entrepreneurs and executives who did everything right. They landed the job and climbed the ladder but success doesn't feel as great as they'd imagined and they just aren’t happy. Heather helps professionals find the missing piece to their happiness. Heather is an executive coach and therapist with 16 years experience, an avid football fan, and has decided that boxing is her soulmate workout. Follow her blog and find her on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.