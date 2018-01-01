Helen Al Uzaizi

Entrepreneurs
Entrepreneurship Has No Minimum Age: Lessons From BizWorld UAE's The Kidpreneur Award 2018
Out of all the students that applied from across the UAE, 10 finalists under the age of 15 were selected to pitch their business ideas through elevator pitches to a panel of judges.
Young Entrepreneurs
Four Ways To Build Confidence In Entrepreneurs Right From A Young Age
Coming back from a tough experience will fortify our children, and give them the confidence that they can face the next challenge- and still come out on top.
Growth Strategies
The Childhood Traits Entrepreneurs Should Never Grow Out Of
Growing up and becoming an adult doesn't mean we have to give up our youthful spirit; we need it to manage our businesses effectively and get through the challenges of entrepreneurship.
Education
Five Ways To Foster A Hunger For Innovation In Children
Being innovative isn't a gift bestowed on a lucky few, but a muscle one needs to exercise as early as possible.
entrepreneurship education
Entrepreneurs Raising Entrepreneurs
Entrepreneurial parents, here's what you need to pass on to your kids.
Young Entrepreneurs
Breaking Stereotypes: Separating Myth From Reality When It Comes To Young Entrepreneurs
Enterprising children as young as 12 years in age have launched successful startups from fashion to tech.
Growth Strategies
Eight Skills Every Entrepreneur Needs To Develop For Business (And For Life)
The entrepreneurial spirit is not a gift bestowed on a small percentage of the population.
entrepreneurship education
Making The Case For Kids To Have An Entrepreneurship Education
Entrepreneurship education is important for so many reasons, and when it is done right at an early age, its impact can be tremendous.