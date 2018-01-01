Helen Al Uzaizi

CEO, BizWorld UAE
Helen Al Uzaizi is the CEO of BizWorld UAE and founder of the entrepreneurship education platform for the MENA region, Future Entrepreneurs. With a 15+ year career in the corporate and startup worlds, Helen directed her passion to the entrepreneurship education field, working to instill the entrepreneurial mindset in the next generation of leaders.

Entrepreneurship Has No Minimum Age: Lessons From BizWorld UAE's The Kidpreneur Award 2018
Entrepreneurs

Out of all the students that applied from across the UAE, 10 finalists under the age of 15 were selected to pitch their business ideas through elevator pitches to a panel of judges.
5 min read
Four Ways To Build Confidence In Entrepreneurs Right From A Young Age
Young Entrepreneurs

Coming back from a tough experience will fortify our children, and give them the confidence that they can face the next challenge- and still come out on top.
5 min read
The Childhood Traits Entrepreneurs Should Never Grow Out Of
Growth Strategies

Growing up and becoming an adult doesn't mean we have to give up our youthful spirit; we need it to manage our businesses effectively and get through the challenges of entrepreneurship.
4 min read
Five Ways To Foster A Hunger For Innovation In Children
Education

Being innovative isn't a gift bestowed on a lucky few, but a muscle one needs to exercise as early as possible.
5 min read
Entrepreneurs Raising Entrepreneurs
entrepreneurship education

Entrepreneurial parents, here's what you need to pass on to your kids.
4 min read
Breaking Stereotypes: Separating Myth From Reality When It Comes To Young Entrepreneurs
Young Entrepreneurs

Enterprising children as young as 12 years in age have launched successful startups from fashion to tech.
4 min read
Eight Skills Every Entrepreneur Needs To Develop For Business (And For Life)
Growth Strategies

The entrepreneurial spirit is not a gift bestowed on a small percentage of the population.
4 min read
Making The Case For Kids To Have An Entrepreneurship Education
entrepreneurship education

Entrepreneurship education is important for so many reasons, and when it is done right at an early age, its impact can be tremendous.
4 min read
