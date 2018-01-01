Hernan Tagliani

Hernan Tagliani

Guest Writer
President of The Group Advertising
Hernan Tagliani, president of The Group Advertising, is a Hispanic communications expert, business speaker and author of The Hispanic Market for Corporate America: How to Make Your Brand Culturally Relevant.

3 Strategic Pillars to Build Loyalty With a Hispanic Audience
A Dr. Pepper executive reveals the importance of being culturally relevant.
5 min read
4 Successful Ways Businesses Need to Adapt to a Growing Hispanic Demographic
Make sure your brand and message is inclusive.
4 min read
How to Increase Your Return on Investment With Hispanic Markets
Why you should consider Hispanic customers as a vital part of your future sales strategy.
4 min read
6 Reasons Corporate America Misses Out on Trillions of Hispanic Dollars
How businesses can target one of the fastest-growing markets in America.
6 min read
