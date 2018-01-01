Himanshu Sareen

Himanshu Sareen

Guest Writer
Digital Entrepreneur and Tech Enthusiast
Himanshu Sareen is the CEO of Icreon Tech, a global IT consultancy delivering business solutions and custom applications. Sareen is responsible for the strategic and overall business development of Icreon and has grown to become a leading IT consultancy in its space working with some of the world’s largest and most influential brands, including National Geographic Channel, Fox, PepsiCo, Nokia Siemens Networks and more.

More From Himanshu Sareen

3 Mobile Analytics Platforms for Measuring User Engagement
Mobile Apps

3 Mobile Analytics Platforms for Measuring User Engagement

You don't know if you have a successful app if you're not measuring how users engage with it.
5 min read
4 Transformational Questions Your Business Should Ask
Business Automation

4 Transformational Questions Your Business Should Ask

Utilizing Operational Transformation Methodologies can help any business in every stage of automation.
6 min read
The 6 Best Ecommerce Platforms for Small Businesses
Ready for Anything

The 6 Best Ecommerce Platforms for Small Businesses

To be on your A-game this year, you have to be using the right platform to maximize your sales potential.
9 min read
A 4-Step Checklist That Will Increase Your Chances of Starting a Successful Businesses
Starting a Business

A 4-Step Checklist That Will Increase Your Chances of Starting a Successful Businesses

To be one of the 10 percent of businesses that actually become legitimate you have to show a tremendous amount of dedication, and put in an insane amount of time.
6 min read
3 Enterprise Business Intelligence Trends That Can Benefit Your Business
Business Intelligence

3 Enterprise Business Intelligence Trends That Can Benefit Your Business

Social intelligence? Smart analytics? Threat intelligence? It's time you learned about these new tools.
6 min read
Don't Believe the Hype: 4 Tech Trends That Aren't Going Mainstream This Year
Technology

Don't Believe the Hype: 4 Tech Trends That Aren't Going Mainstream This Year

This technology could, on the other hand, be taking root in more subtle ways.
5 min read
3 Promising Trends for Smaller Businesses in 2015
Small BizTips

3 Promising Trends for Smaller Businesses in 2015

There are ever fewer barriers to small and medium sized businesses using technology and data as effectively as the largest companies.
6 min read
5 Development Mistakes That Can Destroy Your Mobile App
Apps

5 Development Mistakes That Can Destroy Your Mobile App

Use these helpful tips to navigate the treacherous waters of app development.
6 min read
The Legacy Users You Might Meet in Enterprise Software Heaven
Software

The Legacy Users You Might Meet in Enterprise Software Heaven

Leverage the power of the champions of new technology at your company to address the resistors of change.
5 min read
5 Questions to Ask Before Developing a Mobile App
Technology

5 Questions to Ask Before Developing a Mobile App

Mobile is critical in today's market. Before you dive in, here are the factors to consider.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.