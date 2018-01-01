Himanshu Sareen

Guest Writer

Digital Entrepreneur and Tech Enthusiast

Himanshu Sareen is the CEO of Icreon Tech, a global IT consultancy delivering business solutions and custom applications. Sareen is responsible for the strategic and overall business development of Icreon and has grown to become a leading IT consultancy in its space working with some of the world’s largest and most influential brands, including National Geographic Channel, Fox, PepsiCo, Nokia Siemens Networks and more.