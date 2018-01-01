Himanshu Sareen

Mobile Apps
3 Mobile Analytics Platforms for Measuring User Engagement
You don't know if you have a successful app if you're not measuring how users engage with it.
Business Automation
4 Transformational Questions Your Business Should Ask
Utilizing Operational Transformation Methodologies can help any business in every stage of automation.
Ready for Anything
The 6 Best Ecommerce Platforms for Small Businesses
To be on your A-game this year, you have to be using the right platform to maximize your sales potential.
Starting a Business
A 4-Step Checklist That Will Increase Your Chances of Starting a Successful Businesses
To be one of the 10 percent of businesses that actually become legitimate you have to show a tremendous amount of dedication, and put in an insane amount of time.
Business Intelligence
3 Enterprise Business Intelligence Trends That Can Benefit Your Business
Social intelligence? Smart analytics? Threat intelligence? It's time you learned about these new tools.
Technology
Don't Believe the Hype: 4 Tech Trends That Aren't Going Mainstream This Year
This technology could, on the other hand, be taking root in more subtle ways.
Small BizTips
3 Promising Trends for Smaller Businesses in 2015
There are ever fewer barriers to small and medium sized businesses using technology and data as effectively as the largest companies.
Apps
5 Development Mistakes That Can Destroy Your Mobile App
Use these helpful tips to navigate the treacherous waters of app development.
Software
The Legacy Users You Might Meet in Enterprise Software Heaven
Leverage the power of the champions of new technology at your company to address the resistors of change.
Technology
5 Questions to Ask Before Developing a Mobile App
Mobile is critical in today's market. Before you dive in, here are the factors to consider.