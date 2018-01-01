Himanshu Vashishtha

Himanshu Vashishtha

Guest Writer
Founder and CEO, Sixth Factor Consultancy; Board Member, TiE Dubai Chapter

Himanshu Vashishtha is the founder and CEO of Sixth Factor Consultancy, a new age market research firm providing clarity to clients for profitable decision-making. As an entrepreneur ready to take on any challenge, Vashishtha is guided by an unprecedented quest for knowledge, eager to provide research with a fresh perspective, whilst constantly trying to find meaning in consumer choices. He is also a charter member of TiE Dubai, a non-profit organization established in 2003 to foster and promote the spirit of entrepreneurship in the region, and a member of the board in charge of membership.

More From Himanshu Vashishtha

Communicating An Idea: Make Your Startup's Messaging Count
Communication Strategies

Communicating An Idea: Make Your Startup's Messaging Count

The success of any startup is governed by its communication strategy and how well it is able to communicate its idea.
3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.