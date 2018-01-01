Hrishikesh Datar

Hrishikesh Datar

Founder and CEO of Vakilsearch

5 Key Legal Considerations Prior to Starting a Business
Legal

5 Key Legal Considerations Prior to Starting a Business

All websites should have a terms of service agreement/privacy policy on their website, available for all visitors to see.
4 min read
How To Protect Your Assets When Starting a Company
Legal

How To Protect Your Assets When Starting a Company

As an entrepreneur you can avoid potential conflicts of interest by ensuring you have a founder's agreement.
5 min read
7 Startup Essentials Entrepreneurs Should Know About
Startups

7 Startup Essentials Entrepreneurs Should Know About

As an entrepreneur, you have to make every moment count to make your dreams a reality.
6 min read
Things Every Entrepreneur should Keep in Mind Before starting Up in 2016
Starting Up

Things Every Entrepreneur should Keep in Mind Before starting Up in 2016

Here are some of the most important points to keep in mind before setting up shop in India in 2016.
5 min read
Some Must Knows For Entrepreneurs In 2016
Entrepreneurship

You might want to write them down.
4 min read

You might want to write them down.
4 min read
