Hunter Hillenmeyer

Hunter Hillenmeyer

Guest Writer
President of Overdog/Former Chicago Bear

This author is part of a series formed from a partnership between Entrepreneur and NFL Players Inc. Click here to see the other columns.

Former Chicago Bear Hunter Hillenmeyer is the President of Overdog, which develops a matchmaking app for gamers that connects users based on shared interests in sports, movies, music and entertainment. Its Xbox One experience arrives soon, with plans to launch later this year on additional gaming platforms.

Hillenmeyer went to Vanderbilt University and Northwestern's Kellogg School of Business and lives in the northern suburbs of Chicago.

More From Hunter Hillenmeyer

Your Product Launch Feels Like the Super Bowl But It's Really the Start of the Season
Ready to Launch

Your Product Launch Feels Like the Super Bowl But It's Really the Start of the Season

The process of bringing a product to market is grueling preparation for the demands of what follows.
4 min read
3 Ways Launching a Startup Is as Tough as Playing for the NFL
Starting a Business

3 Ways Launching a Startup Is as Tough as Playing for the NFL

You don't endure the same physical beating in business as in pro football but the demands to perform and the long odds of success are similar.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.