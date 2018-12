Inna Semenyuk

Guest Writer

Marketing Strategist and Founder of InnavationLabs

Inna Semenyuk is a marketing strategist and the founder of San Francisco-based InnavationLabs, a full-service marketing consultancy, and SnapchatDaily.com, a professional blog about all things Snapchat-for-business. You can follow her on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter or of course, Snapchat.