Ipsita Mathur
Work Experience
With a keen interest in the field of technology and entrepreneurship, Ipsita is a correspondent who writes in growth stories and strategies.
Latest
Technology
Zero Budget for Error: Safeguarding Terabytes of Medical Data
In this interview, Nithinreddy Burgula discusses how to ensure the seamless operation of databases in mission-critical projects, manage terabytes of confidential data with precision, and highlights the essential role well-coordinated technical teams play in these complex processes.