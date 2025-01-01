Ipsita Mathur

With a keen interest in the field of technology and entrepreneurship, Ipsita is a correspondent who writes in growth stories and strategies. 

Zero Budget for Error: Safeguarding Terabytes of Medical Data

In this interview, Nithinreddy Burgula discusses how to ensure the seamless operation of databases in mission-critical projects, manage terabytes of confidential data with precision, and highlights the essential role well-coordinated technical teams play in these complex processes.

