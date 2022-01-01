Ivan Liljeqvist

Ivan Liljeqvist

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO of Moralis

Ivan Liljeqvist is the co-founder and CEO of Moralis. Ivan is responsible for setting the company’s strategic vision, developing its culture and managing and directing its agendas. He is also an international speaker, educator, developer and data scientist.

https://moralis.io/

Latest

Technology

3 Reasons Why Web3 Will Flip Digital Ownership On Its Head

Here are the three things that Web3 could completely change about digital ownership.

