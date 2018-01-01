Jacek Grebski

Guest Writer

Co-founder and Partner of SWARM, Digital Agency

A true innovator and leader in the tech space, Jacek is the co-founder and partner, of SWARM, an award-winning digital product studio that works with brands to create products people love. Most recently recognized as an innovation leader in the emerging technologies and interface product design space by SVIEF (Silicon Valley Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum). SWARM was one of thirty companies globally to receive this award.