Jagan Jagannathan

Co-founder and CTO at Xangati

Jagan Jagannathan, Ph.D, is a founder and CTO at Xangati, a leader in Application-Aware Infrastructure IntelligenceTM. He is also the board chairman of the American Cricket Federation. Jagan has over thirty years of experience in computer software and information technology. Anyone interested in trying cricket afresh or rediscovering one’s cricketing skills can do so by contacting contactus@americancricketfederation.org via email.

 

A Sport Few Americans Know Anything About Can Teach Plenty About Leadership
Sports

Cricket, the precursor to baseball, was popular in early America. Immigration from South Asia is boosting the sport and displaying the skill required to lead a team.
