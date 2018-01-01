James Briggs is founder & CEO of Briabe Mobile, the first US mobile firm dedicated to connecting advertisers to diverse audiences. He is passionate about demonstrating the uniqueness and buying power of diverse audiences and how they can be reached through mobile technology.
Amending Your Marketing Strategy to More Effectively Reach a Changing America
Are you familiar with the 3 Ms? They should be the centerpiece of your marketing efforts.
3 Things to Make You Smarter About Your Mobile Strategy in 2015
Mobile or apps? You've got some big decisions ahead.
The 4 Smartest Moves for Your Mobile Marketing Dollars In 2015
Whether you're playing catch up with mobile or trying to pull ahead of competitors, investing your ad budget shrewdly is key.