James Duez
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO & Cofounder of Rainbird Technologies
James Duez is a business and technology innovator with over 25 years of experience building companies. He has worked with Global 250 organizations, governments and investors and is recognized as astute, committed and results-driven, with a focus on growth, sustainability and profit.
How Service-Led Firms Can 'Productize' Knowledge & Boost Revenue
Adaptation has always been the name of the game, and one way service-led firms can evolve is by adopting intelligent automation.
Why Intelligent Automation Is the Only Answer to Wage Inflation
Computerized horses are out of the barn, and we're either chasing them down or we're a part of the herd.
