James Dyson is the founder and owner of Dyson. Frustrated with his bagged vacuum cleaner that lost suction, Sir James set about solving the problem and developed cyclone technology. After thousands of prototypes the first dual cyclone vacuum cleaner DC01 was launched in 1993. As Chief Engineer, Dyson is an integral part of Dyson’s R&D process and works full-time out of Dyson’s Malmesbury headquarters. Dyson spent one year at the Byam Shaw School of Art (now part of Central Saint Martin’s College of Art and Design) before reading furniture and interior design at the Royal College of Art.