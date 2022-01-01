James Khuri

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Chief Executive Officer at FJ Holdings LLC

James Khuri is a businessman, serial entrepreneur and ecommerce innovator with more than 20 years of experience developing and leading successful businesses across various industries. Currently, Khuri oversees operations at a leading trading cards merchandising and distribution firm.

https://www.fjholdings.com/

Growth strategies

Ready for the Next Step? Here's How to Identify Opportunities to Grow Your Business for the Long Term

Want to achieve sustainable business growth that lasts? Unlocking opportunities begins by knowing where to look.

