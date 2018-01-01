James Pass

James Pass, Managing Director and Creative Principle, JPd

James Pass is an entrepreneur, international brand consultant and accomplished graphic designer, with 20 years of global branding experience. Since relocating to Dubai in the 1990s, he’s worked with many international branding agencies, including Fitch and Landor Associates, developing a reputation as a leading creative force in the business world. In late 2012, James noticed a shortage of branding services for entrepreneurs and startups in the MENA region. The market was saturated by large design agencies with a predominantly corporate focus, which lacked the commercial sensitivity required for a bourgeoning business. In a bid to fill this gap, and enable start-up companies to build brands from scratch, JPd was born.

More From James Pass

Cashing In On Pokémon Go: Six Ways MENA Brands Can Benefit From The Viral Game Taking Over The World
Pokémon

Cashing In On Pokémon Go: Six Ways MENA Brands Can Benefit From The Viral Game Taking Over The World

Companies that will be first to find a way to capitalize on the game's concept here have a great opportunity to attract and engage with current and new customers across the globe, investing just a fraction of their marketing budget.
6 min read
How SMEs Can Overcome Five Key Business Challenges
Business Growth

How SMEs Can Overcome Five Key Business Challenges

Nobody said starting and running a business would be easy and whether you're a new startup or an established SME, this rings true especially when it comes to branding, marketing and PR strategies.
3 min read
How To Turn An Idea Into A Successful Business
Starting a Business

How To Turn An Idea Into A Successful Business

While some rely purely on luck and others on expertise, here are a few things that we can learn from the branding industry for moving forward with confidence.
5 min read
Four Tips For Building A Powerful Personal Brand
Marketing

Four Tips For Building A Powerful Personal Brand

The branding industry has evolved considerably in recent times and is now more than just a must-have service for established companies.
3 min read
Charity Begins At Home: Startups With CSR At Their Core
Corporate Social Responsibility

Charity Begins At Home: Startups With CSR At Their Core

This trend towards ''for-cause'' companies marks an important development in corporate social consciousness.
3 min read
