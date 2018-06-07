Jamie Siminoff

Jamie Siminoff is founder and chief inventor of Ring. A lifelong inventor and successful entrepreneur, he created the world’s first wi-fi video doorbell, in his garage, in 2011. Today, his company has multiple products and the mission of reducing crime in neighborhoods. Ring has seen incredible success and growth and was purchased by Amazon in 2018. Prior to Ring, Siminoff founded several successful ventures, including PhoneTag, the world’s first voicemail-to-text company, and Unsubscribe.com, a service that helped email users clean commercial email from their inboxes. 

