In her role as the director of the Washington office of the National Development Council (NDC), Jane Campbell brings the expertise of NDC’s 40 years of experience working to bring capital to underserved communities -- both urban and rural -- into the federal public policy debate. In 2016, Women Impacting Public Policy partnered with NDC to provide support for WIPP’s coalition activities. In her role as director of the NDC Washington office, Jane Campbell also serves as president of WIPP.
Women Entrepreneurs
Women Business Owners Are Missing Out on Billions -- How Congress Can Change That
Will tax reform, if it happens, harness the economic energy generated by women business owners?
Women Entrepreneurs
On Women's Entrepreneurship Day, We #ChooseWomen
If our president-elect is serious about giving the economy a boost, he should focus on policies that will help women entrepreneurs.