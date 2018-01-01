Janet Holloway

Entrepreneurs
A New Model for Medicine
PartnerMD pioneers concierge practices, and reaps the rewards.
How to Start All Over
L.L. Bean heiress reinvents herself and reshapes a sustainable industry.
Optimism in a Tin
Mya Jacobson saw her fortune not on Wall Street but in cookies.
Sigrid Olsen Reinvents Herself
She's starting over as an artist and entrepreneur after Liz Claiborne shuttered her clothing line.
A Circuitous Route to Entrepreneurial Success
Mary Crane was a lobbyist and White House chef. Now she teaches etiquette to Generation Y employees.
Inventing a $47 Million Empire
In her book, Barbara Carey shows how your ideas can make you a millionaire, too.
Transforming Miami's Waterfront
Pioneering developer makes New York-style loft living a hit in the Miami River area.
TV Fanatic Helps Networks Build Their Brands
Robin Fisher Roffer's Big Fish Marketing takes TV out of the box and onto multimedia platforms.
Listen Up, Audio Industry
An introverted speaker company entrepreneur takes on massive competitors and a male-dominated field to come out on top.