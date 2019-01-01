About Jared Polites
Jared Polites is a Partner at LaunchTeam, a niche marketing agency and accelerator that leverages a private network of expert partners to drive growth. He is also a venture partner at 7BC, a multi-stage VC firm. Jared writes often about entrepreneurship, decentralization, and lifestyle design.
