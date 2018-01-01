Jatin Bhandari

Jatin Bhandari

Founder- InterviewNinjas & PythaGurus

For over 10 years as an Entrepreneur, Jatin has led a range of initiatives in the Education Industry. In this role, he has created many successful educational services and products geared towards generating success for professionals aspiring to join IVY League and other TOP TIER MBA Programs. He is the Founder and CEO of PythaGURUS Education, and has been recognized as a thought leader in the Higher education sector.

He created the first ED Tech E-commerce firm for Interviews/B-School applications, InterviewNinjas. 

More From Jatin Bhandari

5 Reasons Why MBA is Necessary to Become Successful in Business
Entrepreneurs

5 Reasons Why MBA is Necessary to Become Successful in Business

After MBA one gets access to a very premium club that can bring a lot of resources in this world to one's doorstep
5 min read
Common Challenges All Applicants Face While Selecting an MBA Programme
MBAs

Common Challenges All Applicants Face While Selecting an MBA Programme

"I do not feel that B-schools can take the responsibility of your transformation that they currently claim they own"
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.