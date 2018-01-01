Javier E. David

Javier E. David is a contributor for CNBC

More From Javier E. David

Apple Reportedly Declines to Support GOP Convention
Apple

Sources familiar with the matter told Politico that the iPhone maker will not contribute technology or cash to the GOP confab in Cleveland.
Target Says Up to 70 Million Customers Affected By Hacking
Technology

The fallout from Target's Black Friday hacking incident continues with the company saying 70 million people were affected by the data breach -- a much larger figure than the 40 million initially reported.
