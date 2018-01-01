Javier Frank

gender equality
Why a Generous Paternity Leave Policy Can Be Bad for Equality
Gender-neutral parental leave policies can be great for women -- but only if fathers take full advantage of the time off.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.