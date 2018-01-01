Jay Lagarde

Amazon
4 Reasons Why Amazon's Product-Search Dominance Matters
Customers research your products before they buy but smart strategy can reclaim sales lost to 'showrooming' and 'webrooming' alike.
Ready for Anything
Why Bundling Is the Future for Savvy Ecommerce Entrepreneurs
To be an effective bundler merchants must recognize the needs of customers and assume more responsibility.
Amazon
3 Ways the Ecommerce Model is Driving Profitability
With "Fulfillment by Amazon" changing the face of ecommerce, here's how you can capitalize on the new business model.
Product Reviews
6 Reasons Why Amazon Product Reviews Matter to Merchants
How buyers and sellers alike benefit from the company's legendary online reviews.
Reputation Management
6 Steps to Control Your Merchant Reputation on Amazon
Staying on top of feedback should be a top priority when dealing with the online retailer.