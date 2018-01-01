Jay Lagarde

Jay Lagarde

Guest Writer
Founder and President at eComEngine.com
Jay Lagarde is founder and president at eComEngine.com. Since 2006, he has been helping online retailers succeed in a competitive global marketplace. eComEngine’s products include FeedbackFive, the first reputation-management tool for Amazon sellers worldwide, RestockPro, a supply chain and profitability management tool for FBA sellers, and Connectrio, a cloud-integration platform connecting sellers with suppliers, warehouses and marketing channels.

More From Jay Lagarde

4 Reasons Why Amazon's Product-Search Dominance Matters
Amazon

4 Reasons Why Amazon's Product-Search Dominance Matters

Customers research your products before they buy but smart strategy can reclaim sales lost to 'showrooming' and 'webrooming' alike.
6 min read
Why Bundling Is the Future for Savvy Ecommerce Entrepreneurs
Ready for Anything

Why Bundling Is the Future for Savvy Ecommerce Entrepreneurs

To be an effective bundler merchants must recognize the needs of customers and assume more responsibility.
4 min read
3 Ways the Ecommerce Model is Driving Profitability
Amazon

3 Ways the Ecommerce Model is Driving Profitability

With "Fulfillment by Amazon" changing the face of ecommerce, here's how you can capitalize on the new business model.
4 min read
6 Reasons Why Amazon Product Reviews Matter to Merchants
Product Reviews

6 Reasons Why Amazon Product Reviews Matter to Merchants

How buyers and sellers alike benefit from the company's legendary online reviews.
4 min read
6 Steps to Control Your Merchant Reputation on Amazon
Reputation Management

6 Steps to Control Your Merchant Reputation on Amazon

Staying on top of feedback should be a top priority when dealing with the online retailer.
6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.