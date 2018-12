Guest Writer

Founder and President at eComEngine.com

Jay Lagarde is founder and president at eComEngine.com . Since 2006, he has been helping online retailers succeed in a competitive global marketplace. eComEngine’s products include FeedbackFive , the first reputation-management tool for Amazon sellers worldwide, RestockPro , a supply chain and profitability management tool for FBA sellers, and Connectrio, a cloud-integration platform connecting sellers with suppliers, warehouses and marketing channels.