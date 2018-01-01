JD Albert

Guest Writer
Director of Engineering, Bresslergroup

JD Albert is director of engineering at Bresslergroup, a product development consultancy in Philadelphia. After receiving his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from MIT, he co-founded E Ink, whose technology is used in e-reader devices including the Kindle and Nook. He was named a 2016 inductee of the National Inventors Hall of Fame for his contribution to that invention. Albert has been granted over 60 patents and is frequently called on to speak and write about product development in entrepreneurial settings, including at SEGD, Intersolar, Wharton, and Harvard Business School. He recently contributed a chapter on design thinking for early-stage startups to the book, Design Thinking: New Product Development Essentials (Wiley, 2016).

How to Figure Out Your Best Manufacturing Solution
Manufacturing

How to Figure Out Your Best Manufacturing Solution

Ask yourself these 10 questions to begin to identify the right path.
4 min read
3 Things to Do Before Kickstarting Your Hardware Startup
Product Development

3 Things to Do Before Kickstarting Your Hardware Startup

Kickstarting a hardware project ultimately means making hundreds or thousands of physical products that can compete in the modern marketplace.
5 min read
3 Ways to Keep It Simple When You Have the Urge to Add One More Feature
Product Development

3 Ways to Keep It Simple When You Have the Urge to Add One More Feature

Product developers feel a tidal pull to make things far more complicated than necessary or than anybody else wants.
5 min read
The 3 Biggest Roadblocks in Product Development
Product Development

The 3 Biggest Roadblocks in Product Development

The three spots where product development startups are most likely to stumble - and how to get around them
5 min read
Testing, Testing: Is There a Market for My Product?
Starting a Business

Testing, Testing: Is There a Market for My Product?

To fight startup failure, practice product testing early and often.
5 min read
To Attract Funding, Develop a Prototype
Starting a Business

To Attract Funding, Develop a Prototype

In the startup world, selling your vision in a PowerPoint presentation is so passe. To get the attention of VCs, prototypes are a must. Here is why.
3 min read
3 Steps to Transform Your Business Idea Into a Prototype
Starting a Business

3 Steps to Transform Your Business Idea Into a Prototype

Whether you're building a cup holder or a tech gadget hooked to your smartphone, every product has to follow these three steps before it's ready.
5 min read
