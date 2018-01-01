Jeff Foster

Blog
How to Turbocharge the Launch of Your Corporate Blog
In order for people to read your blog, it must provide great content and be promoted. Here are a few tips to get you started.
Finding Customers
13 Tricks for Landing Your First Thousand Customers
Getting the first 1,000 customers will not guarantee your success, but it will you give you a chance to get some real-world feedback -- and maybe even pay some bills at the same time.
Social Media
How to Build a Social-Media Strategy That Works
To benefit from social media, you need to build a clear strategy that takes into account what you're trying to achieve, who your customers are and what your competition is doing.