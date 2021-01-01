About Jeff Meade
Jeff Meade is the founder and CEO of MEADE, where he provides small to midsize marketing services firms and in-house marketing teams with the trusted advice needed to scale their business and performance. Meade is based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
More From Jeff Meade
Leadership
If You're the Lifeblood of Your Business, Then You've Doomed It to Failure
Most businesses run into trouble when they realize that without their CEO, they have nothing to sell. Here's how leaders can pull themselves out of the weeds.