Jeff Rose

Jeff Rose

Guest Writer
Certified Financial Planner, Author and Blogger
Jeff Rose is an entrepreneur disguised as a certified financial planner, author and blogger.  He's best know for his blog GoodFinancialCents.com and book, Soldier of Finance: Take Charge of Your Money and Invest in Your Future.  He's also the editor of LifeInsurancebyJeff.com.  He escaped a path of financial destruction from dropping out of college with over $20,000 of credit card debt to become a self-made millionaire. His mission is help future generations achieve financial freedom by developing strong money habits and unleashing their entrepreneurial spirit.   

More From Jeff Rose

Here's How to Retire With Solid Savings in the Bank
Savings

Here's How to Retire With Solid Savings in the Bank

To properly prepare for retirement and establish strong savings habits, consider adopting a few of these options.
2 min read
Why Perfectionism Is a Handicap to Growing Your Very Best Ideas
Decision Making

Why Perfectionism Is a Handicap to Growing Your Very Best Ideas

The desire for everything to be how you want it may be standing in the way of your progress.
2 min read
Got 15 Minutes? Improve your Financial Health With These Quick Tips.
Money Management

Got 15 Minutes? Improve your Financial Health With These Quick Tips.

Finding time to make a few adjustments will make a big difference in your finances in the long run.
2 min read
6 Ways to Make Money Outside of the Stock Market
Investing

6 Ways to Make Money Outside of the Stock Market

You may be surprised at the real returns from these alternatives to investing.
2 min read
Why Doing the Same Thing Every Day May Be Standing in the Way of Your Wealth
Motivation

Why Doing the Same Thing Every Day May Be Standing in the Way of Your Wealth

Doing things a little differently can both break up your routine and help you reach your goals.
2 min read
8 Commonplace 'Grown-Up' Habits That Are Costing You Money
Personal Finance

8 Commonplace 'Grown-Up' Habits That Are Costing You Money

These handful of practices could be secretly draining your earnings.
2 min read
How This Non-Professional Writer Made $10,000 in One Hour by Giving Advice to Professional Writers
Writing

How This Non-Professional Writer Made $10,000 in One Hour by Giving Advice to Professional Writers

This blogger explains how expertise can mean simply knowing a little more than average.
2 min read
The Best Way to Get Your Teenager to Start Investing Right Now
Stocks

The Best Way to Get Your Teenager to Start Investing Right Now

Jeff Rose advises a young fan on where to start his investment journey.
2 min read
How to Save Outside of a Brick-and-Mortar Bank and Make More Money
Personal Finance

How to Save Outside of a Brick-and-Mortar Bank and Make More Money

Your options are far and wide when you look past the big banks.
2 min read
Why This Entrepreneur Never Regrets Turning Down a 6-Figure, Salary-Doubling Offer
Decision Making

Why This Entrepreneur Never Regrets Turning Down a 6-Figure, Salary-Doubling Offer

If a sell is premature, it can be better to wait it out.
2 min read
Is Your Business Considered Efficient -- or Just Plain Busy?
Productivity

Is Your Business Considered Efficient -- or Just Plain Busy?

Look to see if your company is simply ticking off tasks or truly accomplishing small milestones.
2 min read
The 4 Mindsets That Allowed This Finance Entrepreneur to Make 6 Figures in 15 Years
Motivation

The 4 Mindsets That Allowed This Finance Entrepreneur to Make 6 Figures in 15 Years

Asking 'why not me' allowed Jeff Rose to create his own success.
2 min read
These Suspect Investing Methods May Make You Lose More Than You Earn
Investing

These Suspect Investing Methods May Make You Lose More Than You Earn

You may want to look for other options if you're considering putting your hard-earned cash into these investments.
2 min read
Got $500? Here Are the Smartest Ways to Invest It.
Investing

Got $500? Here Are the Smartest Ways to Invest It.

From starting your own online business to using robo-advisors, here are a flurry of ideas to put your money to good use.
2 min read
11 Tips to Get to Your Happiest Self
Happiness

11 Tips to Get to Your Happiest Self

Achieving happiness is a culmination of small and big steps.
2 min read
