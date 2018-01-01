Jeffrey Fotta

Ready for Anything
Sales Success Starts With a Team Approach
Training can make the difference between missing your goal by a bit and crushing it by a lot.
Ready for Anything
The Top Software-Sales Tools That Drive Results
Many software tools help identify the selling activities that are predictive of success.
Ready for Anything
It's All About Accountability For Sales Managers
Leaders who deliver accurate forecasts will rise through the ranks thanks to accountability.
Ready for Anything
For Sales in 2016, What's Old Will Be New Again
Telephones? Remember them? They're baaaaack.
Ready for Anything
Dialing for Dollars: Same Goal, Different Approach
Phones sales have moved from the call center to the field but can be as effective as ever with proper management.
Ready for Anything
Is Your CRM User Adoption Low? Here's Why and How to Fix It.
Are your sales reps actually ignoring what could be a great money-making tool?
Project Grow
3 Reasons Why You Should Manage Sales Activity Instead of Pipeline
Accurate activity data will allow both you and management to have a true understanding of what's going on in the business and whether pipelines are achievable.
Ready for Anything
4 Management Tips From the MLB to Ensure Homeruns for Your Sales Team
A superb manager knows how to get the most out of every player on the team -- in baseball and in business.
Sales Calls
The Quirky State Laws That Salespeople Must Know About
Little-known regulations, such as the fact that Tuesday is Mardi Gras Day in Louisiana, can get telemarketers in big trouble.
Customer Relationship Management
Reverse a Pattern of Poor Sales With Speech Analytics
Track certain certain keywords in sales calls and measure outcomes. This can set the stage for focused coaching.