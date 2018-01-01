Jeffrey Fotta

Jeffrey Fotta

Guest Writer
President of Gryphon Networks
Jeffrey Fotta is president of Boston-based Gryphon Networks, a provider of sales intelligence and marketing-compliance solutions to enterprises. Originally the firm’s CFO, he has served in several leadership roles at the company.

Sales Success Starts With a Team Approach
Ready for Anything

Training can make the difference between missing your goal by a bit and crushing it by a lot.
7 min read
The Top Software-Sales Tools That Drive Results
Ready for Anything

Many software tools help identify the selling activities that are predictive of success.
5 min read
It's All About Accountability For Sales Managers
Ready for Anything

Leaders who deliver accurate forecasts will rise through the ranks thanks to accountability.
4 min read
For Sales in 2016, What's Old Will Be New Again
Ready for Anything

Telephones? Remember them? They're baaaaack.
4 min read
Dialing for Dollars: Same Goal, Different Approach
Ready for Anything

Phones sales have moved from the call center to the field but can be as effective as ever with proper management.
5 min read
Is Your CRM User Adoption Low? Here's Why and How to Fix It.
Ready for Anything

Are your sales reps actually ignoring what could be a great money-making tool?
5 min read
3 Reasons Why You Should Manage Sales Activity Instead of Pipeline
Project Grow

Accurate activity data will allow both you and management to have a true understanding of what's going on in the business and whether pipelines are achievable.
6 min read
4 Management Tips From the MLB to Ensure Homeruns for Your Sales Team
Ready for Anything

A superb manager knows how to get the most out of every player on the team -- in baseball and in business.
6 min read
The Quirky State Laws That Salespeople Must Know About
Sales Calls

Little-known regulations, such as the fact that Tuesday is Mardi Gras Day in Louisiana, can get telemarketers in big trouble.
4 min read
Reverse a Pattern of Poor Sales With Speech Analytics
Customer Relationship Management

Track certain certain keywords in sales calls and measure outcomes. This can set the stage for focused coaching.
4 min read
