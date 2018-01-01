Jenn Steele

Jenn Steele is director of product marketing at Indix, a product intelligence platform that helps ecommerce businesses make smart product decisions. She previously worked for Amazon and HubSpot and holds degrees from MIT and Simmons School of Management.

The Best Way to Avoid Your Next Business Disaster
Business Planning

The Best Way to Avoid Your Next Business Disaster

Diagnose your problem in six steps.
8 min read
5 Reasons the Best Performers Underestimate Their Value
Growth Strategies

5 Reasons the Best Performers Underestimate Their Value

When self-doubt creeps in, your possibilities become limited.
6 min read
6 Illusions Execs Have About Big Data
Big Data

6 Illusions Execs Have About Big Data

Big data has become a buzzword so prevalent that it's practically meaningless.
8 min read
Bay Area Hiring: Stiff Competition for Mediocre Talent
Hiring

Bay Area Hiring: Stiff Competition for Mediocre Talent

Good luck competing against Facebook and Google.
7 min read
Interviewing With the 'Token Woman'
Women in Tech

Interviewing With the 'Token Woman'

A female candidate with multiple job possibilities is likely to lean in toward a company that sends in a 'natural' female interviewer.
7 min read
7 Signs Your CEO Needs to Grow Up
Leadership

7 Signs Your CEO Needs to Grow Up

One reason so many startups fail is that they are led by brats who confuse ping-pong for company culture and criticism for treason.
6 min read
Oh, Shut Up and Listen Already
Communications

Oh, Shut Up and Listen Already

It's the bane of your work life. That crucial idea you have isn't being heard by a particular someone. Here are some tips on how to follow up.
6 min read
An Executive's Tale of Persistence in Hiring a Diverse Workforce for a Scrappy Startup
Hiring

An Executive's Tale of Persistence in Hiring a Diverse Workforce for a Scrappy Startup

A Bay Area manager shares some new-company growing pains.
6 min read
Ducking Rubber Bands and Double Takes as the First Female Hire at a Tech Startup
Hiring

Ducking Rubber Bands and Double Takes as the First Female Hire at a Tech Startup

A female executive in San Francisco does some truth telling.
5 min read
