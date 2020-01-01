About Jennifer Carlson
Jennifer Carlson is the co-founder and Executive Director of Apprenti, a technology startup focused on revolutionizing and disrupting our talent development system. She has a multifaceted background in product development from sport management to insurance executive with an MBA from Ohio University.
Recovery
The Recovery Brings the Unique Opportunity to Shift Societal Norms
This crisis has created a host of opportunities to recover with more favorable and equitable terms for everyone.